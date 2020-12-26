RAK Police officials meeting to discuss New Year plans. Image Credit: RAK Police

Ras Al Khaimah: As many as 100 police patrols will be deployed on vital roads and intersections to enhance security and safety, as well as to ensure the smooth run of traffic in Ras Al Khaimah during the New Year holidays, along with preventive measures prepared by the Civil Defence Department to deal with emergencies.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said that all preparations have been completed to herald in the new year, through partnership and integration with strategic partners in the emirate to secure all activities and events coinciding with the beginning of the new year. All precautionary measures have been out in place in order to ensure the security, health and safety of all individuals and segments of society in light of the exceptional circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major General Al Nuaimi said, “Ras Al Khaimah has been named as the Gulf Tourism Capital for the second year in a row. More patrols will be deployed at all tourist and major sites to instantly respond to emergencies.”

Brigadier Abdullah Ali Munkis, Director General of Police Operations in Ras Al Khaimah Police and Head of the Permanent Team to Secure Events in Ras Al Khaimah, said about 100 traffic and security patrols have been allocated to secure new year events, to ensure flow of traffic in all the internal and highways roads of the emirate, and working to prevent any practices that could disturb this occasion.

Appeal to obey rules

Brig. Munkis appealed to all members of society to adhere to the laws and regulations as well as precautionary measures, and directives of police and traffic officers to maintain their safety and the safety of others. The public has been urged to follow the official social media accounts of Ras Al Khaimah Police, to know all alerts and the instructions that will be posted during the period. He pointed out that public should contact 999 for emergency only and 901 for inquiries and non-emergency cases.