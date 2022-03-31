Dubai: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority “Dubai Culture” on Thursday announced the third edition of its humanitarian initiative “Ramadan Heroes”, which aims to support and honour basic service employees and needy families throughout the UAE, in cooperation with its partners “Talabat” and the Emirates Red Crescent Authority. and the UAE Food Bank.

This initiative calls on community members to contribute cash to buy Iftar meals or provide food parcels “Ramadan Meer” through the Talabat application, to be delivered in coordination with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the UAE Food Bank to the residences of the beneficiaries, families and

individuals, said a press release.

Iftar meals, boxes

The Ramadan Heroes campaign honours workers by providing Iftar meals and boxes of Ramadan food supplies in an expanded initiative which will also include support for needy families across the emirates, in cooperation with the general public and partners who wish to embody the spirit and value of giving.

“Safe and fast, wherever they are found across the country, and you can participate in the campaign by downloading the Talabat app, selecting “Ramadan Champions” and then following the steps shown,” said the release.

The Ramadan initiative is also in response to the “Billion Meals” initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide food support of up to one billion meals for the poor and hungry in 50 countries, from the beginning of Ramadan.

“…the “Ramadan Heroes” initiative, which this year bears the slogan “Contribute to Draw a Smile from Anywhere”, comes in the wake of the great success and remarkable societal impact of the initiative, whether at the level of the target groups, or in terms of promoting the spirit of initiative, and giving among members of society. In the month of goodness, thanks to the smooth mechanism adopted by the initiative by employing modern technology to provide the opportunity for all those wishing to participate and donate from anywhere and at any time.

Mansoor Hussain Lootah, CEO of the Operations Support Sector of Dubai Culture, said: “We affirm our continued commitment to spreading a culture of charitable work and humanitarian initiatives that will contribute to bringing about tangible positive changes to the lives of many needy groups and families, in addition to their great role in building a cohesive and mutually supportive society. Whatever nationalities and cultural backgrounds are, the “Ramadan Heroes” initiative is continuing in its third edition to achieve these messages, which this year coincides with the campaign and the great charitable initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, represented by the “Billion Meals” initiative.

Lootah added: “Through this year’s edition of the initiative, we will build on the remarkable success that has been achieved in the past two editions, and we will work to translate the directives of the wise leadership contained in the “Fifty Principles Document”, which stipulates preserving the value system in the UAE and consolidating brotherhood. humanity,

Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, deputy secretary-general for Marketing and Resource Development at the Emirates Red Crescent, said, “The initiative personifies the generosity of the UAE’s diverse society, in addition to our partners’ efforts dedicated to social responsibility and our joint endeavours to advance the areas of cooperation in this vital aspect. The initiative, in its third year, opens up wider horizons for coordination, cooperation and strengthening partnerships during the Holy Month of Ramadan in order to achieve the objectives of the ERC and Dubai Culture, mobilising the community and refining its support. The local community has always responded well to the campaign and provides the needs of those who are fasting during the Holy Month.”

127,000 meals delivered

Tatiana Rahal, managing director at talabat UAE, said: “We are proud to launch Ramadan Heroes for the third consecutive year with our trusted partners, which is a reflection of the initiative’s success and our customers’ generosity in the UAE. As a local tech company, talabat has been able to utilize our platform for good and facilitate the donation of more than 127,000 meals to beneficiaries across the emirates since the launch of Ramadan Heroes in 2020.”

Tatiana added: “Supporting noble causes and giving back to the communities we operate in remains an integral part of our vision. By using our platform to connect customers to charities, we are enabling them to give back in a safe and easy manner, especially during the month of giving. I am looking forward to another successful edition of Ramadan Heroes.”