Dubai: The Arab Social Media Influencers Summit (ASMIS) kicks off on Monday at the Dubai World Trade Centre bringing together prominent social media influencers from across the Arab region and the world.
The third edition of the summit, organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC), will welcome Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, who will deliver the keynote address at the event.
“We are delighted to welcome an iconic Arab figure such as Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, who is also a well-known character in the field of humanitarian and charitable work with an emphasis on issues related to education and youth development,” said Mona Ganem Al Merri, President of Dubai Press Club (DPC) and Chairperson of the ASMIS Organising Committee.
“Queen Rania is a strong advocate of tolerance, understanding, and bringing about positive change in society,” she added.
Considered a pioneer in humanitarian work, Queen Rania is also focusing many of her efforts on developing and reforming education, empowering local communities and women, protecting children, and driving innovation, technology and entrepreneurship through society. She uses social media to advocate actively in support of such causes.
The summit will also host Shaikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain’s Representative for Charity Work and Youth Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Royal Charity Organisation and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC).
Shaikh Nasser will provide his perspectives on humanitarian and charitable work and its importance to the welfare of society.
“The audience will have the chance to listen to Shaikh Nasser discuss the role of youth in championing the positive development of society in Gulf countries and the Arab world,” said Mona.
An accomplished sportsman, Shaikh Nasser has set an example for Bahraini and Arab youth with many achievements in endurance and triathlon. He is also actively involved in promoting endurance sports in Bahrain and the GCC.
Other dignitaries participating in the summit include Abdul Kader Messahel, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Algeria; Shaikh Rashid Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department — Ajman; Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud, Vice-President for Development and Planning at the Saudi Arabian General Sports Authority; Princess Lamia Bint Majid Al Saud, Secretary General and member of the Board of Trustees at Alwaleed Philanthropies; and a host of Arab and international figures.