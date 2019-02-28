Sharjah: After four days of campaigning near the west coast of the country, horse riders of the ninth edition of the Pink Caravan Ride marched to the coast line of the eastern region on Wednesday. Scores of residents who came forward to learn more about this unique pink brigade, cheered the 14 riders of the day as they embarked on a 19.6km journey covering the emirate of Fujairah, Khor Fakkan and Dibba Al Hisn. People from Sharjah Children joined the horse riders on a 2km trek in Dibba Al Hisn. The town was filled with the sounds of children cheering ‘Pink Caravan’ and talking with the riders along the way, before they enjoyed a lunch at the Dibba Al Husn Corniche.
Earlier in the day, the pink riders kicked off their journey from Khor Fakkan campus of Sharjah University, and made their way to Khor Fakkan Hospital. During the 4.5km ride, horse riders interacted with citizens and residents who lined up on the path cheering and holding PCR flags high.
It was extremely hard assuming the job of a groom. I had to keep the horse on the street and walking in a straight line, which was exhausting.
The pink riders stopped their horses and dismounted during the second stretch of the east coast journey. Each rider then helped their horse groom saddle up and continued the trek towards Oceanic Khor Fakkan Resort and Spa, while the pink riders led the horses for 5km.
“We switched roles with the grooms as a token of appreciation for their hard work throughout PCR. They have a difficult and important job of keeping the horses clean, fed and help us on our march on the street,” said 25-year-old rider Dema Ahmad.
“It was extremely hard assuming the job of a groom. I had to keep the horse on the street and walking in a straight line, which was exhausting,” she continued.
Pakistani groom, Naeem Mujhal, was surprised when the pink brigade stopped and dismounted.
“They gave us the helmets and told us to saddle up and continue to the next destination. I was overwhelmed and extremely happy when I saw the rider control the horse while I waived and saluted residents who were lined up on the streets cheering us,” said the 31-year-old.
“I joined PCR in 2017, and I’m happy to be part of a big family that work tirelessly under extreme conditions, and for extended periods of time to raise awareness of the community about breast cancer,” he continued.
Reem BinKaram, Head of PCR’s Higher Steering Committee, commented pointed out the PCR is about bringing the whole community of the UAE together to champion the cause of raising awareness about breast cancer.
“Today, riders had the pleasure of trekking with little children who got introduced to Pink Caravan and learnt its objectives and mission,” she said.
On Thursday, the pink caravan will be trekking in the northernmost emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, before heading to the capital for the final leg of the annual march passing by Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Louvre Museum.