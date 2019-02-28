Sharjah: After four days of campaigning near the west coast of the country, horse riders of the ninth edition of the Pink Caravan Ride marched to the coast line of the eastern region on Wednesday. Scores of residents who came forward to learn more about this unique pink brigade, cheered the 14 riders of the day as they embarked on a 19.6km journey covering the emirate of Fujairah, Khor Fakkan and Dibba Al Hisn. People from Sharjah Children joined the horse riders on a 2km trek in Dibba Al Hisn. The town was filled with the sounds of children cheering ‘Pink Caravan’ and talking with the riders along the way, before they enjoyed a lunch at the Dibba Al Husn Corniche.