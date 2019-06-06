A day of joy in the UAE; Rulers and dignitaries in full attendance

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed, Shaikh Hamdan, Shaikh Maktoum, Shaikh Ahmad along with Rulers and Crown Princes Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

DUBAI: The much-awaited wedding reception of the Dubai Crown Prince and his two brothers took place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Thursday evening, with Rulers and dignitaries from across the emirates in full attendance.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, hosted the grand ceremony to mark the weddings of his three sons: H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

Shaikh Mohammad arrives at the reception. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office Shaikh Mohammad and Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, greet a guest at the reception. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office Shaikh Hamdan, Shaikh Maktoum and Shaikh Ahmad greet guests at the reception. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office View gallery as list

The reception was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; H.H. Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Also in attendance were a large number of dignitaries, state and senior officials, tribal chieftains, businessmen, entrepreneurs and heads of top international and Arab companies operating in the UAE.

Guests arrive at the venue of the wedding reception of the three sons of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Guests arrive at the venue of the wedding reception of the three sons of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Guests arrive at the venue of the wedding reception of the three sons of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Guests arrive at the venue of the wedding reception of the three sons of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News View gallery as list