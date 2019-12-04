Sharjah: At least one person died in a traffic accident in Sharjah over the National Day holidays.

Sharjah Police said the deceased was a pedestrian who was run over while crossing from an undesignated area.

No other major incidents were reported from November 30 to December 3, but in all 15,852 calls were received by the operations room relating to traffic accidents, criminal cases and general enquiries.

A total of 13,612 calls were received on 999, while 2,240 calls were received on the non-emergency 901 number.

People were reminded only to call 999 in the event of an emergency.

RAK Police get 9261 calls during Martyr and National Day holidays

Elsewhere, police in Ras Al Khaimah handled 9,261 calls over the National Day holidays relating to accidents, traffic jams and enquiries.

Brigadier General Abdullah Khamis Al Hadidi, Deputy Commander in Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said they had exerted efforts to enhance safety through extra patrols enabling them to respond quickly to emergencies.