Between 2012 and 2015, Sharjah Police said 18 children fell to their deaths from residential towers in the emirate. Six died in 2016, and three in 2017. Only one incident occurred last year. To curb these incidents, the Sharjah Government introduced preventive measures in 2017 and amended the technical requirements for residential windows and balconies. The changes were made mandatory for landlords and contractors. Col. Al Naqbi stressed the importance of community awareness and pointed out that safeguarding children’s lives is not just an individual responsibility but that of the community. He also cautioned against leaving children alone on balconies and near windows, especially in high-rise apartments, saying homes should be child-proofed.