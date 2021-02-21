Dubai: EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz, saw two winners take home Dh500,000 each in the 13th live weekly draw ‘Mahzooz’ which took place on Saturday night at the Mahzooz UAE Studio. The winners matched five out of six numbers.
Additionally, 80 winners took home Dh1,000 each, while Dh35 went to 1,712 participants. The total prize money won in the draw was Dh1,139,920. The winning numbers were 6, 26, 32, 36, 40 and 45.
The first prize of Dh50 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the draw this coming Saturday 27 February at 9:00pm UAE time.
For those who missed out on this week’s draw, entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering on the website and purchasing Al Emarat bottles of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the draw and will be donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.