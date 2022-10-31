Dubai: More than 326,000 students are enrolled in Dubai’s private schools today, an increase of 4.5 per cent since the end of last academic year, a top official announced on Monday.
Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), said, “More than 326,000 students are enrolled in Dubai’s private schools today, an increase of 4.5 per cent since the end of last academic year. The continued growth of this sector is testament to the world-class teaching and learning taking place every day; to the UAE’s and Dubai’s ability to continue to attract families to live and work; to transparent regulations; and to our community’s commitment to high-quality education. We’re grateful to school leaders, teachers, parents and students for their continued support of education in Dubai."
A total of 94 new private schools were launched in Dubai in the last 10 years, according to KHDA.
Of them, 21 came up in the last three years, while four new private schools were launched in the current academic year.
According to data released in April, UK curriculum schools (35 per cent) remain the top choice for students followed by Indian curriculum (26 per cent) and US curriculum schools (16 per cent). Students studying in private schools represent a total of 187 nationalities, which shows the vast cultural diversity of the emirate’s student community.
Dubai has 215 schools providing 18 curriculum choices.