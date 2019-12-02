The car after the incident. Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Police.

Abu Dhabi: An Emirati man died in a vehicle collision while seven others were injured, the Abu Dhabi Police said on late Sunday on Instagram.

The accident happened due to the deviation of the vehicle, causing it to collide with other cars. It led to overturning of the vehicle at Bani Yas Bridge on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi.

The injured people were transferred to the Al Rahba and Mafraq hospitals here.

Colonel Mohammad Al Shihhi, director of the external traffic police of Abu Dhabi, said the accident happened due to sudden changing of lanes. Other cars were hit, leading to overturning and tumbling to the edge of the bridge.

The police reached the spot immediately provided first aid and transferred the injured to the hospital for treatment.