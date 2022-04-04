Forum
Forum is the highest-rated benefit of EO UAE membership. A peer-to-peer sharing between members in a trusted and confidential environment, Forum is a format where the complex intersections between business, personal life and community engagement can all be addressed head-on so that members can achieve fulfillment in all of life’s endeavors.
Global events
EO UAE members get to learn from today’s leading business minds at global events and network with like-minded peers while enjoying once-in-a-lifetime experiences in unique destinations.
Chapter events
EO UAE hosts the world’s leading speakers and visionaries at local and regional events designed to cover a broad array of topics in varying formats and venues.
EO mentorship
EO Mentorship is a chapter-driven program designed to help members learn and grow as business owners.
Path of leadership
EO provides a path to leadership that includes, among others, local committees, board positions, regional councils, global advisory task forces and committees in specialized functions. Even the Global Board of Directors is comprised entirely of members.
MyEO
MyEO is the only entrepreneur programme that allows EO Members to curate a tailor-made experience around their specific interests and passions by creating MyEO Groups and Events to get the same experience they value.
Executive education
At the core of EO’s mission is an unrelenting commitment to help young entrepreneurs learn and grow personally and professionally.