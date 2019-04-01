launch of DP World's first ever book called "DP World Success Story", which will introduce school going children to the logistics industry. Image Credit:

Dubai: A new book titled the ‘DP World Success Story’ will be used in government and private schools as an introduction to logistics and global trade, DP World announced during the book launch at Raffles School International in Dubai on Monday.

The move is a part of the company’s efforts to support the UAE’s education system.

The book includes details of how the global supply chain works and is aimed at students between grades six to ten.

Using creative storytelling, it tells the story of Saeed, a young publisher, who manages to ship over five million copies of a book from the UAE to different Arab countries.

“As our first official book, DP World Success Story helps broaden the horizons of our children so they can learn about trade and explore career options,” said Mohammad Al Muallem, CEO and managing director of DP World, UAE Region.