DUBAI The UAE’s creative scene is set for a boost with the launch of an extensive programme to promote, support and elevate design and crafts across the nation and help position the sector globally, starting at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Design and Crafts Programme, launched during the region’s largest creative festival, Dubai Design Week, will offer creative, technical and economic support to local brands and emerging talents in the UAE.

The multi-pronged programme will see collections created for Expo 2020 under the tags ‘Designed in the Emirates’ (made by locally-based designers) and ‘Designed for the Emirates’ (produced by renowned international designers inspired by traditional UAE crafts).

The innovative products will be available for millions of visitors to purchase during Expo 2020, with the proceeds to go to the UAE Designer Fund, established by Expo 2020 to support local designers and small and medium-sized design businesses. An experiential exhibition and publication dedicated to local crafts will also highlight the raw materials and processes used in the creative journey, further promoting traditional UAE crafts.

Expo 2020 aims to accelerate business opportunities for UAE-based creatives, from handmade to high-tech design, traditional to contemporary crafts, and pieces that appeal to both a local and global market. With a focus on five crafts – safeefa (palm frond weaving), talli (hand-woven braiding), pottery, sadu (embroidery) and goldsmithing – the programme aims to push artistic boundaries and pioneer a new framework for collaboration on a local, regional and international scale.

Dr Hayat Shamsuddin, Senior Vice President - Arts and Culture, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “In line with Expo 2020’s aim to establish a long-lasting legacy beyond the six months of the event, the Design and Crafts Programme supports the UAE’s ambition to accelerate the creative economy to become a major contributor in its economic diversification strategy.

“This initiative will strengthen the presence of creative sectors and will be an unprecedented opportunity for the UAE creative industries community to present itself to the world. It will help local talents reach a global audience and strengthen their presence in the UAE.”