Suspect was identified and arrested within three hours of accident

Umm Al Quwain: A motorist was arrested on Friday in connection with a hit-and-run incident on Al Ittihad Road heading to Ajman, which left a cyclist injured, Umm Al Quwain Police said.

Colonel Saeed Obaid Bin Aran, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department, said the driver fled the scene after hitting the European woman.

The police operations room received a call stating that a woman cyclist had been found lying injured on Ittihad Road. Her bicycle was badly damaged.

The driver was identified and arrested by police within three hours of the incident. He confessed to hitting the woman and has been referred to public prosecution.

Col Bin Aran urged all motorists to abide by traffic laws and stop to provide assistance in case of an accident.

Fleeing from an accident scene is a crime punishable by law and may lead to a jail sentence or a fine, he said.