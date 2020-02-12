Eight months ahead of Expo, organisers have welcomed more than 10,000 visitors to the site Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Eight months ahead of the opening, Expo 2020 Dubai welcomed more than 10,000 visitors to its site through the two editions of ‘The World’s Greatest Show in the Making’ bus tours.

People of over 120 nationalities hopped on to the open doors buses to get a “sneak peak of the site” which the organisers said “is enough to convince anyone to return when gates open for an unmissable experience.”

Indian, Filipino, Pakistani, Emirati and British nationals topped the number of visitors, Expo 2020 Dubai said in a press release on Wednesday.

During the past two months, 7,000 members of the public visited Expo 2020 for an up-close look at the site, which is set to welcome the world for an unforgettable 173 days from 20 October.

The winter edition of ‘The World’s Greatest Show in the Making’ tours followed a hugely successful inaugural run in summer 2019, when 3,000-plus visitors booked seats within hours of being made available.

“More were released and promptly snapped up again, within minutes. And, after seeing the Expo 2020 site first-hand, the tour visitors sent a clear message – they can’t wait to experience the once-in-a-lifetime celebration,” it said.

The initiative connected Expo 2020 with people across the seven emirates, reflecting the excitement and spirit of hospitality and inclusivity that the UAE will showcase when it welcomes the world in 2020.

“It is simply amazing… and that’s an understatement,” said Indian visitor Dilip Sinha.

“We’ve all heard and read about it, but seeing it become reality, and the sheer scale of it, is exhilarating. I’m proud to be part of history in the making for Dubai and the UAE,” he added.

Emirati Fatma Karim said: “I’m so excited to see the Al Wasl dome, which looked marvelous from the outside, as well as the UAE Pavilion and the German Pavilion, which will have a magnetic elevator that moves horizontally and vertically.”

“This really is the greatest show, and everyone should take advantage of this opportunity and make the time to come and see it.”

More than 250 public tours have now been held, welcoming visitors from more than 120 nationalities. Tours have also been organised for special groups, such as business councils, social communities, senior citizens, universities and school classes, Boy Scouts and Girl Guides.

Manal AlBayat, chief engagement officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “It is wonderful to see people of such a wide range of ages and nationalities eager to join The World’s Greatest Show in the Making Tour and to hear first-hand from them just how excited and proud they are of what has already been achieved and what is yet to come.”

“With only eight months until the Expo Entry Portals open, we will continue to provide fun and engaging opportunities for everyone in the UAE to be part of the Expo story and join us as we welcome the world,” she added.

Early birds to Expo 2020 Dubai site:

150+ tours held between December 2019 and February 2020

7,000+ visitors (December 2019 until February 2020)

Visitors from 120+ nationalities (across both the summer and winter editions)

Top nationalities: Indian, Filipino, Pakistani, Emirati, British

Tours also taken by various groups: Business councils from international communities; specialised groups, including business, industry and trade; social groups, communities and universities