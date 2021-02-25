The third session of Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations will explore global changes, new opportunities. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: In its third session, the Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations will explore global changes, new opportunities and the future through a virtual forum.

Organised by the Education Affairs Office at the Crown Prince’s Court in Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the virtual forum seeks to motivate young people and engage them in efforts to brainstorm ideas and explore new opportunities to shape the future of the UAE. Its themes this year are ‘A Changing World’, ‘New Opportunities’ and ‘The Next 50 Years’.

The majlis will be held on March 14. It will bring together high-ranking leaders and decision-makers from around the world, along with a prominent group of experts and thousands of young men and women from across the UAE. This year, the event adopts an innovative and sustainable model to ensure constant communication between the nation’s youth and its leadership, using all resources and capabilities to train and empower them.

The majlis is taking place as the UAE prepares for its Golden Jubilee. The first theme, ‘A Changing World’, aims to ensure that the youth are prepared for the unprecedented developments taking place around the world — from digital technologies and global warming to the spread of pandemics — by enabling them to develop new skills and embrace emerging technologies. The second theme sheds light on the ‘New Opportunities’ that these developments bring along, which can be tapped to allow innovators, creators and entrepreneurs to actively contribute to future plans. The third and final theme, ‘The Next 50 Years’, connects with the goals of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee and explores the role of youth in leading the next stage of the UAE’s advancement.

“The rapid and unprecedented changes that the world witnessed in 2020 prove that the youth are the most important and capable element in driving sustainable development, implementing plans to shape the future and finding sustainable solutions to current and future challenges. With that in mind, the Majlis’ agenda for this year embodies the UAE leadership’s emphasis on the youth and reflects its confidence in their abilities. It also indicates the leadership’s commitment to empower youth and benefit from their creativity and potential to accomplish the UAE’s ambitions to be the best in the world in every sector in the next 50 years,” said Mohamed Al Nuaimi, director of the Education Affairs Office at the Crown Prince’s Court in Abu Dhabi.

“This year’s edition of the majlis provides an ideal platform for exchanging views and experiences and for discussing issues of interest to the youth — the community segment that is most educated and tech-savvy. The virtual event focuses on several topics, including how to transform the educational process into a long-term journey. It explores the academic journeys of young people in the future and weighs various tactics for preparing key sectors to keep pace with future trends. This is in addition to discussing prominent global trends and opportunities for the youth to play a role in achieving sustainable and comprehensive development in the UAE,” said Alanood Al Kaabi, education programmes manager at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, Education Affairs Office.

Programme design

The Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations 2021 will connect the UAE’s leadership with its youth to discuss a better future. The programme was designed to establish dialogue with the country’s youth, supported by a wide network of strategic partners who will work with the young participants to outline a development roadmap for the UAE covering the next 50 years.