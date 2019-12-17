DUBAI: Military service cadets along with Dubai Police will secure EXPO 2020 Dubai. Training for the first batch of cadets, which started at the Aviation Security Training Centre at the General Department of Airport Security, will continue until the opening of EXPO Dubai in October 2020
Major General Pilot Ahmed Mohammed Bin Thani, Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief for Ports Affairs, said the series of courses falls within the framework of the UAE government strategy to empower and support the national cadres with specialised and professional skills.
This is based on the partnership and cooperation relations between Dubai Police General Headquarters and the National Service and Reserve Authority.
Bin Thani pointed out that the training programme will enrich and expand the knowledge of the military service cadets on security inspection procedures. Upon completion of all required elements of the programme, military cadets will obtain an accredited certification from the centre under which they can serve as security inspectors in the field of airport security as well as securing events. Alongside several workshops and pieces of training, throughout the year, the military cadets will apply plenty of scenarios that simulate the actual operation of the massive global event, Expo 2020.