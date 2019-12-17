Dubai Police Welcomes Military Service Cadets to Secure EXPO 2020 courtesy Dubai Police Image Credit:

DUBAI: Military service cadets along with Dubai Police will secure EXPO 2020 Dubai. Training for the first batch of cadets, which started at the Aviation Security Training Centre at the General Department of Airport Security, will continue until the opening of EXPO Dubai in October 2020

Major General Pilot Ahmed Mohammed Bin Thani, Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief for Ports Affairs, said the series of courses falls within the framework of the UAE government strategy to empower and support the national cadres with specialised and professional skills.

This is based on the partnership and cooperation relations between Dubai Police General Headquarters and the National Service and Reserve Authority.