Umm Al Quwain: Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmad Al Mualla, Commander in Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, presided over an emergency meeting regarding the vessel which ran aground near the Al Bait Mutawahid Walkway in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain.
He presided over the meeting in his capacity as Head of the Local Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain. The meeting was held in the presence of Brigadier General Dr. Salem Ahmad Al Mazrouei, Deputy Head of the Local Team.
The meeting discussed the reasons that led to the running aground of this vessel and the measures that will be taken by the concerned company to tug it from this site. The legal representative of the company confirmed their readiness to tow the vessel as soon as possible and according to the appropriate weather conditions.
The meeting was attended by the director of the Umm Al Quwain Center (the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority), a representative from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Director of the Port Authority, Ahmed bin Rashid, a representative from the Umm Al Quwain municipality, a representative from the General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police and a representative from the Facilities Protection Agency Vitality and Coasts guards.