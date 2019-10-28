During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries

Shaikh Mansour receives Pakistan Ambassador Ghulam Dastgir on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Wam

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, on Sunday received Ghulam Dastagir, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries, and means of enhancing cooperation across trade and investment, and development sectors.