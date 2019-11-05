Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: A suspect charged with forming a gang and stealing cables in the UAE was unable to dodge his court date, as authorities set up cameras right in his hospital room.

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said it decided to use the Remote Trial System after the defendant faced mobility issues due to a fracture in his pelvis bone.

The defendant faced two charges; one for forming a gang and the second for stealing cables from various locations.

The ADJD introduced the Remote Trial System in 2018 for cases involving the criminal courts through the use of the Visual Communication Technology (VCT), which linked the public prosecution and criminal courts to penal and correctional facilities.

The move comes as part of the department’s efforts to enhance the efficiency of litigation and ensure the effectiveness of the criminal justice system.

Counselor Ali Mohammad Al Balushi, Abu Dhabi Attorney General, said that this step comes in response to the directives of Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Head of the Judicial Department, to improve the judicial work in terms of speed of completion while ensuring a high level of accuracy.

Legal advisor Hassan Mohammad Al Hammadi, director of Abu Dhabi Public Prosecutions, explained that that the implementation of remote trials were based on Federal Law No. 5 of 2017, regarding the use of IT in criminal procedures.