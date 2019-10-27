Dubai

Suspects with minor cases can now stand on trial through video conferencing in Dubai in a step to save time, an official told Gulf News on Sunday.

Senior advocate general Ali Humaid Bin Khatem said that suspects tried at “One Day Misdemeanour Court” can benefit from the smart system aimed at speeding up trials.

“Suspects will have a chance to attend trial without going to the courtroom. In cooperation with Dubai Police, we have set up three video conference rooms now to cut time,” Bin Khatem said. The rooms will be located in Al Barsha, Bur Dubai and Airport police stations.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police and senior advocate general Bin Khatem visited the video conference room at Bur Dubai police station.

The system was launched by Dubai Police Stations Council in collaboration with the Public Prosecution and Dubai Courts.

“The rooms have contributed to decreasing the number of the judicial procedures from seven to three steps, besides reducing the time and effort of employees,” Maj Gen Al Merri said.

“The virtual courtrooms intend to facilitate and improve services for defendants and speed up the judicial process as part of the continuous developments in all judicial services,” he added.

Bin Khatem said in the past, the suspects would be transferred by bus to the courts where they had to wait to be presented in front of the judge and then wait again for the verdict, before returning to the detention centre.

“Now the suspect can be presented to the judge through a video conference and the judge will issue the judgment,” he added.

He said the video conference rooms will be set up in all police stations in the near future.

What is the One Day Court?

The court initiative to be implemented by all police stations in Dubai comes under Penal Order Law No. 1 of 2017 approved by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The initiative aims to curtail time required in investigation and prosecution by implementing a verdict in two phases in less than 24 hours.

In 2015, a pilot project of the One Day Court was tried involving the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Al Muraqqabat police station and the Traffic Department.

Types of cases to be handled

By GDRFA

Illegal entry into the country

Returning after deportation

Staying in the country illegally

Working after a ban

Absconding

By police station:

Possession of alcoholic beverages

Consuming alcoholic beverages

Giving a cheque with malicious intent

Signing on the back side of the cheque (without sufficient funds)

Failure to pay due fees

Begging

Illegal vendors

Traffic Prosecution:

Involvement in an accident that injured someone

Wrecking properties

Drinking and driving

Attempting to dive under the influence

Possessing alcoholic beverages illegally

Driving a car without a licence