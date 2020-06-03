Area covered was the same as 462 football fields with 35-km of road

Dubai: Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) has conducted a disinfection drive across 8,000 companies to guard against the spread of coronavirus, it was announced on Wednesday.

The area covered for internal fumigation and disinfection of buildings was around 3,300,000 sqm equivalent to 462 football fields.

The road disinfection campaign also covered more than 35-km.

The disinfection programme has been ongoing since March and covered buildings, security gates and commercial centres as well as the main roads in Jafza.

With the return of staff, Jafza has implemented comprehensive policy and guidelines such as executing complete disinfection and sanitisation programme for all equipment, vehicles, offices and other physical assets. Isolation rooms have been identified, and all processes and procedures are in line with Dubai Health Authority (DHA) guidelines for dealing with such cases.

All COVID-related essentials such as identification of symptoms, emergency numbers, awareness and instructions will be conveyed through desktop displays, emails, text messages, notices and flyers. Such resolute measures will sustain business continuity and facilitate resumption of essential operations.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO & Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region and CEO of Jafza, said: “As the world is working to cope with COVID-19, Dubai will play a pivotal role in the post-pandemic economy recovery thanks to its state-of-art infrastructure, effective resilience strategies and its ability to efficiently deal with all circumstances. In line with Dubai Government’s directives for private sector businesses to operate at 100 per cent capacity while Dubai government employees would fully resume working at their offices from 14 June 2020, we are ready for the immediate return of Jafza companies to pursue normal operations. We will continue to implement the highest precautionary measures and full inspections aiming to protect the health and safety of all our employees and partners. We’re also working closely with all companies in Jafza to continuously raise awareness about the required measures which will keep their staff and customers safe in compliance with the directives of the competent authorities in Dubai and the UAE.”

Al Muallem added, “The safety of our community is our top priority because people are our most valuable asset. Over the months, we have implemented a resolute action plan. The measures we implemented have enabled our companies to continue their services and facilitated essential trade flowing in the midst of the global pandemic, while adhering to the requirements of the UAE Government, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the World Health Organisation.”