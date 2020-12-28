The Consulate General of India in Bur Dubai. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Starting from January 1, 2021, the consul general of India in Dubai will host a monthly breakfast for expatriate workers at their accommodations as part of a new community outreach programme, it was announced on Monday.

The Indian Consulate, that caters to Indian expats in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said the event titled ‘Breakfast with Consul General’ will be held in collaboration with the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK), a help centre for Indians in UAE.

Under this initiative, Dr Aman Puri, the Consul General of India in Dubai, will be visiting one of the labour accommodations each month (preferably on the first Friday of each month), the mission stated. “This outreach is aimed at creating awareness among blue-collar workers about financial literacy and planning, learning new skills, health screening, services offered by PBSK and other information. The consul general will have breakfast with fellow Indians at their accommodation, with all COVID-19 safety protocols in place,” the mission added.

First-hand feedback

Speaking to Gulf News, Dr Puri said he wanted to get first-hand feedback from and wanted to hear the grievances, if any, of Indian workers. “We want to give them the feeling that they are at home and we at the Consulate do care for them,” said Dr Puri. He advised that every Indian worker or professional should have the PBSK’s toll free helpline number 800 46342 on their phones in order to receive information or to seek solutions to their problems. The diplomat emphasised that the Consulate and the Government of India acknowledge the importance and the contributions of blue-collar workers to the Indian economy.

“We look forward to ensure their welfare and to extend whatever assistance we can,” he said.

The first session of ‘Breakfast with Consul General’ is scheduled to be held from 10am this Friday at the Larsen & Toubro accommodation complex in Dubai Investment Park.

Dr Aman Puri

PBSK services

Dr Puri said the PBSK help centre has benefited hundreds of expats ever since it was moved to the premises of the Consulate from its previous location at Jumeirah Lakes Towers, on November 1. “We have already started the free counselling sessions on legal, psychological and financial issues. We are getting constant calls from people to avail these services,” Dr Puri said. The mission has also partnered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Dubai, to provide financial literacy and advise on restructuring of loans on pro bono basis, in keeping with local laws, he said.

On an average, around 100 calls are being received by PBSK every day, he said.