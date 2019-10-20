173 days of fun, come October 20, 2020, you can book your tickets April next year

Expo 2020 ticket rate start from Dh120 Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Dubai: The countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai has started. It is going to be 173 days of fun, come October 20, 2020 all the way until April 10, 2021. Expo 2020 includes education, food, music, tech, culture, creativity and more. There is a lot lined up for Expo 2020.

Here's a short visitors guide to Expo focused on tickets, how much they cost and where you can source them, as well as opening hours.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be open seven days a week, there will be 60 daily live shows across 192 country pavilions with 200 plus restaurants.

According to the organisers, every day at Expo 2020 Dubai will be a time to create memories, connect and be part of the future. And we are talking eye-catching, mind-bending, taste bud-tickling, grin-inducing and jaw-dropping fun.

So how much does your Expo 2020 Dubai ticket cost?

1 day ticket – Dh120 per person

For this price, you can discover country pavilions, sixty live shows a day, performances from world-famous artists, daily parades, future-shaping technologies, special celebrations including Diwali and Christmas, and more than 200 F&B outlets serving a world of cuisines.

3 day ticket – Dh260 per person

The three day ticket pass also gives you access to explore and be part of a cultural journey over 192 countries.

Season and monthly pass

Prices to be disclosed soon.

Who can avail discounts on Expo 2020 Dubai tickets

- 50 per discount for students of any age

- 50 per cent discount for youth aged between 6 and 17

- Free access to people of determination

- 50 per cent discount for caregivers of people of determination

- Free access to kids up to five years of age

- Free access to adults 65 years and above

People can register with the Dubai Expo 2020 site for information on tickets when they go on sale.

When will tickets be available

April 2020 onwards

Dates and times of Expo 2020

• Opening day: October 20, 2020

• Closing day: April 10, 2021

Site opening hours

• Weekdays: 9am-1am