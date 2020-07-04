Dr S. Gurumadhva Rao, President, RAKMHSU Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Medical and Health Sciences University (RAKMHSU) said it successfully moved to online study with no loss of academic days despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ras Al Khaimah government-owned university, established in 2006, added that it is also supporting the UAE’s frontline fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

All its final-year Nursing students have joined various Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) hospitals on an urgent basis, after completing all academic requirements. Also, final year Medical students have finished their exams early and are ready for internship at MOHAP hospitals, which will support the ministry with more manpower.

Frontline warriors

Many of the Nursing and Medical students are also working as volunteers and frontline warriors in different hospitals. The university has collaborated with RAK Hospital in the diagnostic services of COVID-19 – nearly 900 to 1,000 tests are done daily with help from RAKMHSU faculty.

More than 600 Nursing graduates, of whom 50 per cent are UAE nationals, are serving the UAE healthcare sector in UAE after their graduation from RAKMHSU.

Dr S. Gurumadhva Rao, President, RAKMHSU, said, “We fully understand that quality education is the best way to empower the society. The Health Care education has an added advantage in empowering younger generation to care for others, if not cure.”

Online transition

Based on Ministry of Education guidelines, all teaching was done for the last three months through online technology.

RAKMHSU also plans to implement some aspects of clinical teaching through online techniques, such as using simulated patients and case presentation through videos. However, being a university of health sciences, there is no replacement for onsite teaching utilising patients, it said.

The university is aiming to start MBA in Health Care Management and Medical Tourism. In addition to the onsite teaching, online teaching will be also used. In addition, several short-term courses in Ethics, Clinical research, Epidemiology, and others, are also planned.

RAKMHSU undergraduate and graduate programmes in Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy and Nursing are fully accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation under Ministry of Education. There are 1,220 students from 50 countries currently enrolled.