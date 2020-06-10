Paramedics collect swab samples at a coronavirus drive-through screening center by Dubai Health Authority at Al Nasr Club in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced 603 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 40,507, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced in a brief held on Wednesday.

The latest cases were identified after conducting more than 47,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, one patient has died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 284.

Meanwhile, 1,277 people have recovered from the virus after receiving the necessary treatment, bringing the total number of recoveries to 24,017 in the UAE.