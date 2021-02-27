Abu Dhabi: The UAE has upheld the statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its confidence in the Saudi judiciary rulings, which affirm the Kingdom's commitment to implementing the law in a transparent and impartial manner, and holding all those involved in the case accountable.
Saudi Arabia slams report
“The UAE fully supports Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to establish stability and security in the region,” the ministry said in a statement issued on Saturday, stressing the country’s rejection of any attempts to exploit Khashoggi’s issue or interfere in the Kingdom's internal affairs.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia released a statement rejecting the US report on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. The statement, released on Twitter, categorically rejected "negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report pertaining to the Kingdom's leadership..."