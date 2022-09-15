Tel Aviv: President of Israel Isaac Herzog, received an official invitation from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to attend the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, which will be held under the patronage of His Highness, and organised by the Emirates Space Agency in the capital Abu Dhabi in December this year.

This came as the Israeli President received Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who is currently on an official visit to the Israel.

The UAE top diplomat conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his wishes of progress and prosperity to the State of Israel. The Israeli president reciprocated the greetings.

The prospects of strengthening the partnership between the UAE and the State of Israel featured high during the meeting, with the two sides underscoring the importance of enhancing cooperation in areas of economy, investment, food security and others for the common good of their two peoples.

A number of issues of interest were reviewed during the meeting, including the situation in the region and efforts to consolidate peace and stability, with the two sides exchanging views on the latest regional and international developments.

Herzog welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah and his accompanying delegation, articulating the importance of the visit in strengthening bilateral relations and growing cooperation for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

For his part, Sheikh Abdullah hailed the steady growth and development in the Emirati-Israeli relations and the keenness of the two countries to enhance their cooperation across all levels, in order to achieve their mutual interests and contribute to the prosperity and prosperity of their peoples.

He stressed that the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement has opened up promising prospects for building privileged relations between the UAE and the State of Israel and reinforcing their partnership.

Sheikh Abdullah also affirmed the UAE’s keenness to achieve peace, stability and development in the Middle East for the higher good of its peoples.

Following the meeting, the President of the State of Israel, hosted a luncheon in honor of Sheikh Abdullah and his accompanying delegation.