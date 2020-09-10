The Executive Council meeting at the Expo metro station on Wednesday. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Executive Council at The Expo Metro Station, to celebrate the 11th anniversary of Dubai Metro, and the launch of Dubai Metro Route 2020.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai Metro is a quality addition to Dubai’s infrastructure, presenting a model of meeting requirements of the urban growth of the city.

He also said the metro project translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to cement Dubai as an international city and a hub for a modern lifestyle.

“Eleven years ago, we launched Dubai Metro, which has been a witness on the distinctive development journey of the city, where the metro was a central piece of Dubai urban boom, that made Dubai a city on the move. Dubai Metro also highlights Dubai’s strategy in facing challenges through proactive practical solutions,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“The inauguration of Route 2020 will lead Dubai towards a new phase of its journey, and reflects the leap it made in the transportation sector to keep pace with its future aspirations, as it is a model of sustainability and innovation for current and future generations. Our vision is clear and challenges won’t stop us from reaching our objectives.”

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about a number of projects and programs, including the joint project between Dubai Municipality and Dubai Land, that seeks to collect data about all land plots around the city, and unify channels that serve customers.