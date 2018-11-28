Abu Dhabi: The value of social aid provided to Abu Dhabi citizens in 2017 amounted to Dh885 million, reflecting the UAE and emirate’s keenness to support eligible community members, through government and non-profit organisations.
Statistics show that elderly citizens have benefited the most, from social aid amounting to Dh312 million, which constitutes 35.3 per cent of the total value of aid in 2017.
The value of the aid allocated to health disability in 2017 amounted to Dh122 million, or 13.8 per cent of the total; while aid allocated to the divorced amounted to Dh106 million, or 12 per cent; around Dh98 million, or 11 per cent, was allocated to people of determination, and the rest supported the financial needs of widows and women marrying foreigners.
Social support in the UAE is different from other countries, as it is not limited to providing just financial support, but also includes psychological and educational assistance for all categories of people.
The number of non-profit organisations in Abu Dhabi reached 65 in 2017, five more compared to 2016, which include three general services and cultural organisations and two humanitarian services organisations, according to the Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi (SCAD).
Abu Dhabi and the UAE has an integrated social support system, which is managed by relevant local government authorities that are supervised by the Ministry of Community Development.
Many authorities were established to provide social support, especially to children, the youth, the elderly, people of determination and other needy categories.