The design of the Sharjah stand at the Moscow book fair. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah, which has been given ‘Guest City’ status by organisers at the 32nd Moscow International Book Fair (MIBF 2019), will present gems of Emirati and Arab culture to Russia and international visitors at the event from September 4 to 8.

The emirate will showcase 59 first-edition Russian translations of books written by Emirati and Arab authors, and enhance visitors’ understanding of Sharjah’s achievements in promoting books, publishing and culture through 15 panel discussions led by more than 35 Emirati and Russian authors and intellectuals, and more than 10 local publishers and cultural entities.

Visitors will also enjoy vibrant folk performances featuring traditional Emirati songs and dances, local arts and crafts, and more.

We are the first city from the region to be selected as ‘Guest City’ at Russia’s largest book fair. We are delighted to be reaping the fruits of Sharjah’s efforts, which have gone into shaping our distinct cultural identity and prestigious stature - Ahmad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority

This is the first time an Arab city has been awarded special cultural status by the MIBF. The promotion of Emirati culture and the UAE’s intellectual products internationally are part of Sharjah’s strategic goals as the Unesco World Book Capital 2019.

Shaikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Government Relations, who will lead the Sharjah delegation to Moscow, said: “This once again reflects the global perception of the emirate as a regional leader in the fields of literature and culture, and depicts the eagerness of cities worldwide to learn about Emirati and Arab culture from Sharjah.”