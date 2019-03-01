Speaking at the 46th session of the Foreign Ministers’ Conference of the OIC at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi on Friday, Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: “We reiterate our demands to our neighbour Iran to review its policy and to stop interference in the affairs of states, supporting groups that fuel conflicts and to stop supporting, financing and arming terrorist organisations that clearly violate our [OIC] Charter, the Charter of the United Nations and our Islamic values.”