Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) carried out a field exercise, held across Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), and in cooperation with a number of relevant partners.
The exercise is part of the national efforts to enhance response, readiness and preparedness to deal with any emergency, especially response in volatile weather conditions, as the UAE is currently witnessing heavy rains and winds.
The exercise scenarios included response and training in carrying out searches, aid, rescue and evacuation operations, and providing shelter, and support, as well as securing and blocking roads and regulating traffic.
The response teams, ambulance and rescue teams, including helicopter teams, participated in the exercise, and succeeded in recording a high level of coordination between the teams of the MoI and its partners.