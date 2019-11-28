They exchanged views on a number of topics related to UAE-Saudi fraternal relations

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum with Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday received Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

They exchanged views about a number of topics related to fraternal relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in various fields and ways to develop them for the benefit of their peoples and the entire region.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid welcomed Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and reiterated the strategic and inseparable relations between the two fraternal nations.