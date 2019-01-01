Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, thanked the Events Committee for the successful organisation of the New Year’s Eve celebrations.
The celebrations allowed Dubai to set the second Guinness World record — breaking New Year’s Eve fireworks display that was watched by hundreds of millions of people.
“Millions of people celebrated the New Year in Dubai yesterday, and hundreds of million others watched Dubai’s celebrations, which went smoothly and easily. We thank the Events Committee members, the unsung heroes who stood behind the success of the event. I am always proud of you,” Shaikh Mohammad tweeted.