Berlin: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received at his residence in Berlin Wednesday Peter Altmaier, German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs.

During the meeting, Shaikh Mohammad and Altmaier discussed bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation and ways to boost them in all domains.

The German Minister highlighted the potential cooperation and partnerships in economic, commercial and investment sectors.