Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday met President Ueli Maurer of the Swiss Confederation, at the Abu Dhabi Youth Hub.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Swiss president and expressed his hope that the UAE-Switzerland relations would see further progress in various areas that serve both peoples and common interests.

Sheikh Mohamed and Maurer discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments as well as issues of mutual concern.