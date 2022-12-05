Abu Dhabi: Israeli President, Isaac Herzog emphasised in his keynote speech on Monday during the opening of the first Abu Dhabi Space Debate, under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, that the conference is a significant and huge global platform that works to enhance communication among the active and influential forces in the space sector around the world.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; several ministers, top officials, and decision makers in the space sector attended the opening ceremomy.

In his speech that he started in Arabic Language, the Israeli President, said, "This huge gathering of senior leaders, policy-makers and decision-makers in this vital sector comes at an appropriate time, as they meet under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, whom I have the utmost appreciation as a leader with a pioneering development vision."

Great progress

President Herzog expressed his happiness at attending this global event which is being held in the UAE, expressing his pride in the huge and successful progress of the Emirati space projects that serve humanity, thanks to the scientific information that these projects have succeeded in providing the global scientific community with, including the Emirates Mars Mission.

He also indicated that there is an Emirati-Israeli partnership in this sector and important cooperation between the two space agencies of the two countries, and wished that cooperation would further develop into broader horizons, and to be an inspiring model for many other countries.

"The Abu Dhabi Space Debate is a global contribution that plans a better future for our world and planet Earth, away from competition among some countries, stressing that we can use the space sector to boost the quality of our life on our planet, and that it is possible to take advantage from the discoveries provided by space projects to boost our development for the benefit humanity," added Israeli President.

Exceptional opportunity

He also stated that opportunities are widely available to develop cooperation between the government and private sectors, as it is possible to benefit from the Abu Dhabi Space Debate in this regard, especially it provides exceptional opportunities to explore everything related to this promising future sector.

President Hezog drew attention that there is an urgent need for closer cooperation among all, especially with regard to issues and challenges facing the planet, and negatively affecting our lives, such as climate change issues and others.

Great confidence

The Abu Dhabi Space Debate, the first-of-a-kind in the world, enhances the UAE's stature, which has made great strides in the space sector, and has become one of the first countries in the region to adopt its sciences, as it works to promote a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

The UAE's organisation of the event enhances the great confidence that the world places in the capabilities of national cadres, and reflects the contributions that national projects add in the space sector to serve humanity and the global scientific community.

The Abu Dhabi Space Debate seeks to enhance communication among the active and influential forces in the space sector around the world, by providing a gathering of senior leaders, policy and decision-makers in the field of space worldwide.