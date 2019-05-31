MAKKAH: The two Arab and Gulf summits that concluded in Makkah on Thursday carried a message of Arab unity and solidarity against the forces that threaten the security and stability of the region.

The summits, that were held at the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, ended with Arab and Gulf support for the kingdom's and UAE's position against the sabotage of commercial vessels in the UAE's territorial waters as well as the drone attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias against oil pumping stations in Saudi Arabia.

The call by King Salman for convening the two summits in Makkah was aimed at ensuring a unified Arab stance for the critical circumstances the region is faced with. The Arab League received immediate assurances of participation from several Arab countries.

In its final communique, the Arab summit stressed the solidarity of the Arab countries against the interference in their internal affairs, both directly and indirectly. It also aimed at intensifying coordination between Arab nations and expressed their desire for security and stability in the region.

Speaking to reporters following the conclusion of the summit yesterday, the Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmad Abul Gheit, said that less than 36 hours after the invitation of the Saudi King to hold the summit, 16 Arab countries affirmed their participation, which reflected the solidarity between the Arab nations.

Abul Gheit added that the presence and the large participation of Arab countries in this summit, "is a very clear and firm message to everyone who is exposed to the security of the Gulf states."

Also, the final communique of the summit underscored the strength of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, and the unity of its members against any threats, as there is a common destiny between them and a unity that brings together their peoples.