Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a law amending some provisions of Law No. (2) of 2000 pertaining to civil retirement pensions and benefits. The law includes amendments that help strengthen the pension system in Abu Dhabi.

Among the amendments is increasing the maximum limit of the pensionable salary for citizens working in the private sector from Dh60,000 to Dh200,000 and increasing the minimum limit of the pensionable salary from Dh3,000 to Dh6,000.