Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Tolerance, in collaboration with the National Media Council, NMC, will organise a forum on “enriching the knowledge of tolerance” on Sunday, in the presence of a group of intellectuals, publishers, and artists.

The forum, which will be held in Dubai, will discuss the most important challenges faced in the promotion of knowledge of tolerance, whether through books, digital content, or artistic and social media platforms. It also seeks to find solutions and integrated plans to achieve knowledge production besides the Arab and international library in the field of tolerance.

Commenting on the forum, Shaikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance, said that the Ministry of Tolerance has implemented dozens of initiatives to promote tolerance in various fields.

“We cannot overlook the importance of cultural and knowledge production that promotes the values of tolerance, coexistence, respect for cultural pluralism, acceptance of other, renunciation of violence, extremism, hatred, nepotism, discrimination and racism,” he said.

Hence, the importance of organising the forum as one of the most important ways to explore the views of content creators and promote the concept of tolerance, he further stated.

Shaikh Nahayan also stressed that the participation of different media platforms, radio, television, digital, and social media, as key to enrichment of ideas and fostering cognitive content of tolerance.

He also expressed his confidence that the forum will come out with realistic and innovative recommendations that can be applied during the next stage to spread the values of tolerance, coexistence, and acceptance of diversity.