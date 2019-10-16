Expo 2020 Image Credit:

The thematic and country pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai will be deeply immersive experiences that will take visitors on an unforgettable journey of awareness, information and entertainment, with a heightened focus on the relationship between this planet and its inhabitants. Every journey is designed to enrich and inspire you to help build a better future for all.

UAE Pavilion

Architect: Santiago Calatrava

The UAE Pavilion About: Introducing the world to the nation's rich culture and bright future. Designed in the shape of a falcon in flight, the UAE Pavilion will be a major attraction at Expo 2020 Dubai. The pavilion will tell the history of the nation as a connected global hub, and the vision of its leaders to create a peaceful and progressive society with ambitious plans for the future. The Pavilion will be four storeys tall and total 15,000 sqm. There will be a dedicated hospitality space on the top floor and exhibitions showcasing Emirati culture and achievements throughout. Architects: Santiago Calatrava

In the shape of a falcon in flight, the UAE Pavilion will tell the history of the nation as a connected global hub, and the vision of its leaders to create a peaceful and progressive society with an ambitious future. The Pavilion will be four storeys tall, 15,000 sqm in area, with dedicated hospitality space and exhibitions showcasing Emirati culture and achievements.

Saudi Arabia

Theme: The sky is the limit, Architects: Boris Micka Associates, District: Opportunity

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion • About: Representing the Kingdom's welcoming character and deep-rooted culture. The 13,000 sqm pavilion, resembling a huge window opening up from the ground and soaring into the sky, will offer visitors an immersive journey showcasing Saudi Arabia's transformation. Balancing rich heritage and natural wonders with the energy, creativity and innovativeness of its people, the pavilion will demonstrate how Saudi Arabia is shaping both its own and the world's future. • Theme: The sky is the limit • District: Opportunity • Architects: Boris Micka Associates

The 13,000 sqm pavilion, resembling a huge window opening up from the ground and soaring into the sky, will offer visitors an immersive journey showcasing Saudi Arabia’s transformation. Balancing rich heritage and natural wonders with the energy, creativity and innovativeness of its people, the pavilion will demonstrate how Saudi Arabia is shaping both its own and the world’s future.

Mobility Pavilion

Theme: Mobility, Architects: Foster + Partners, District: Mobility

The Mobility Pavilion • About: How people, goods, ideas and data move (and what it all means) Proceed through the past, present and future of movement, from ancient exploration to artificial intelligence. The journey begins aboard the world’s largest elevating platform, which takes you to the House of Wisdom in ninth-century Baghdad before you head on to meet nine-metre-tall historical giants of Mobility. Leap forward in time to enter a virtual world brimming with data, then step into the city of tomorrow. You may even be served by a robot or drone waiter along the way… • Theme: Mobility • District: Mobility • Architects: Foster + Partners

How people, goods, ideas and data move (and what it all means). From 9th-century Baghdad to a virtual world brimming with data, and onwards to the city of tomorrow, it will all be here. You may even be served by a robot or drone waiter along the way.

Al Wasl Plaza

Architects: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill

Historically, Dubai was called Al Wasl, or the “Connection”. Al Wasl dome encloses the 150-metre diameter Al Wasl Plaza, which will be a central hub during Expo and beyond, connecting the 3 thematic districts: Mobility; Sustainability; Opportunity.

Sustainability Pavilion

Architects: Grimshaw, District: Sustainability

3) Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion • About: The future of our planet hangs in the balance - here's where you come in. Tiptoe underneath a dense forest as the roots communicate with one another, risk the planet's future in a game of high-stakes pinball and meet a giant fish who's furious about the plastic waste that's clogging up his ocean home. Despite the madness of human consumption and the harm we're causing the environment, it's not too late for us to save the world. Discover the innovative global projects that are creating new paths of Sustainability, and pledge to help preserve our planet for future generations. The pavilion, designed by UK-based Grimshaw Architects, is planned to meet LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum green building standards – the highest available accreditation for sustainable architecture. A 130-metre wide canopy (the size of up to five whales lined up) featuring more than 2,800 solar panels will use energy from the sun to generate electricity during

Tiptoe underneath a dense forest as the roots communicate with one another. Meet a giant fish who’s furious about plastic waste in his ocean home. It’s not too late for us to save the world.

Canada

Theme: Canada: The Future In Mind, Architects: Moriyama & Teshima, District: Sustainability

Embark on a journey through Canada’s past, present and future. Inspired by Canadian landscapes and Arabic architectural elements, the pavilion is symbolic of the strong cultural and economic ties between Canada and the UAE.

UK

Theme: Innovating for a shared future, Architects: Es Devlin Studio, Avantgarde and Veretec, District: Opportunity

Gaze into the future and add your voice to a continuously changing poem. The UK Pavilion is inspired by a project from the late scientist Stephen Hawking, in which he pondered how humanity could express itself to an extraterrestrial civilisation. The pavilion will offer an awe-inspiring glimpse into the future.

Japan

Theme: Join. Sync. Act, Architects: Yuko Nagayama and NTT Facilities, District: Opportunity

The Japan Pavilion 7) About: Enjoy traditional hospitality and high-tech entertainment The pavilion's lattice exterior combines traditional Japanese and Arabesque patterns, paying homage to the ancient Silk Road trade route that connected the Middle East to Japan. Visitors will be encouraged to put the ‘Join.Sync.Act.’ message into action, and discover the vibrant art, culture and technology of the Far Eastern nation, which will host Expo 2025 in the city of Osaka. Theme: Join. Sync. Act. District: Opportunity Architects: Yuko Nagayama and NTT Facilities

Left: The pavilion’s lattice exterior combines traditional Japanese and Arabesque patterns, paying homage to the ancient Silk Road trade route that connected the two.

Belgium

Theme: Smart and Green Belgium 2050, Architects: Assar Architects and Vincent Callebaut Architectures, District: Mobility

The Belgium Pavilion 5) About: Explore Belgium's 'green ark', which is home to a host of innovations and some tasty extras The Belgium Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will draw on renewable resources to feed its energy needs, smart technologies to feed its plants and the country’s world-class cuisine to feed its guests. Covered in lush greenery, the ark-inspired pavilion is designed to produce more energy than it consumes. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with a host of Belgian innovations while treating themselves to some of the nation’s tastiest culinary specialties – including its world-famous fries, known as frietjes. Theme: Smart and Green Belgium 2050 District: Mobility Architects: Assar Architects and Vincent Callebaut Architectures