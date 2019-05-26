The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) participated in the “Well of Hope initiative”, where DHA employees succeeded in pumping 15,540 pumps of water.As part of the event, which took place at Rashid Hospital on Sunday, DHA employees were invited to pump water through a virtual interactive pumping device. The total amount pumped will be donated to those living in areas with limited access to clean water. In support of the initiative, the DHA also announced that it will be digging 50 wells in Bangladesh and Tajikistan with donations received from DHA employees and in collaboration with Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment. Commenting on the event, Al Qutami said that the “Well of Hope” initiative is a reflection of the noble humanitarian mission of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to strengthen the country’s humanitarian reach to help those in need around the world. Image Credit: