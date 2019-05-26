Dubai: Participating in the well of hope initiative, the Dubai Health Authority employees pumped 15,540 litre of water at Rashid Hospital on Sunday in support of those facing clean water crisis. The initiative, part of the Arab Hope Makers launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had DHA employees using a virtual interactive pumping device to demonstrate their gesture. The total volume of water pumped through the virtual device will be donated to those living in areas with limited access to clean water. According to official figures, more than 844 million people across the world lack access to clean drinking water, equivalent to one in every 10 people on the planet.
As part of the initiative, the DHA also announced that it will be digging 50 wells in Bangladesh and Tajikistan with donations received from DHA employees and in collaboration with Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment.
Commenting on the event, Humaid Al Qatami, director general of DHA said that the ‘Well of Hope’ initiative is a reflection of the noble humanitarian mission of Shaikh Mohamad to strengthen the country’s humanitarian reach to help those in need around the world.