Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has issued a stern call to licensed domestic worker recruitment agencies in the UAE.
The directive emphasizes the need for these agencies to adhere rigorously to the country’s laws, which serve to safeguard the rights of all parties involved in domestic worker employment: employers, domestic workers, and the agencies themselves.
This important announcement came during a meeting convened at MoHRE’s headquarters in Dubai, where 90 participants, including agency owners, managers, and representatives, gathered.
These meetings are part of MoHRE’s regular schedule of events aimed at reviewing and discussing the latest advancements in the realm of domestic workers.
Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Domestic Worker Affairs at MoHRE, reaffirmed the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to these periodic gatherings. The objective is to foster dialogue and presentations that revolve around sector developments, ultimately elevating the quality of services offered to employers of domestic workers.
Suggestions, feedback
“The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is committed to listening to suggestions and feedback from owners and managers of agencies, in an effort to ensure stability of employment relations and develop services,” he said.
“We also hail their commitment to implementing initiatives to improve the system of recruiting domestic workers, and their notable support for Emirati professionals working in their offices.”
Al Nuaimi added, “The Ministry will not hesitate to take action and implement the penalties outlined in the law against non-compliant recruitment agencies that are proven to have committed violations, in order to safeguard the rights of all parties involved.”
He also urged all customers to refrain from dealing with illegal domestic worker recruitment agencies and unreliable social media pages that promote the services of domestic workers. Al Nuaimi reiterated the call to deal with MoHRE-licenced recruitment agencies, whose names and contact information are listed on the Ministry’s website and social media pages