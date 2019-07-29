DUBAI: The Dubai Land Department on Monday announced it has signed a partnership agreement with Online Auction. Along with managing online auctions, the company will provide tools for real estate promotion and investment. The DLD hopes the partnership will increase investment in the emirate.

Majid Saqr Al Marri, CEO of the Registration and Real Estate Services sector at DLD, said: “Specialised auctions are considered as known promotional activities that can be used as part of our innovative solutions to promote real estate in the emirate. We are confident that the services offered by Online Auction will help attract a wide range of investors who are looking to enter the real estate market with the utmost flexibility and minimum effort and time due to its long experience in this field.”