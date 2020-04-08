Tests in Naif Image Credit: Twitter/Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Dubai Media Office on Wednesday posted an update about the ongoing checks in Naif area that aim to curb the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

The government entity posted photos of the drive to conduct COVID-19 tests on residents and tweeted: "Thanks to the commitment and collaboration of Naif residents, health checks by authorities are gaining momentum, moving faster towards ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the community."