Dubai: Dubai Media Office on Wednesday posted an update about the ongoing checks in Naif area that aim to curb the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
The government entity posted photos of the drive to conduct COVID-19 tests on residents and tweeted: "Thanks to the commitment and collaboration of Naif residents, health checks by authorities are gaining momentum, moving faster towards ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the community."
In a bid to control the spread of COVID-19 in congested areas of Dubai, a medical check-up was carried out in the Naif Road neighbourhood by a team of doctors, nurses, paramedics and lab technicians from Aster Clinic in cooperation with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Dubai Police on March 28. Four hundred residents were screened by 40 healthcare professionals.