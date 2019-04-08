Dubai: The UAE Cabinet has approved the formation of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Schools Establishment under the chairwomanship of Jameela Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education, to support the objectives of the Establishment and enhance the efficiency of the federal education sector.

The board will be tasked with the development of policies, strategies, initiatives and standards related to the education sector in the UAE. It will also propose regulations to enhance the learning environment and propose education programmes in public schools with the aim of reaching an integrated educational system that contributes to the advancement of education.

The Board includes Mohammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority, Khalfan Juma Bel Houl, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, Dr. Raja Eisa Al Gurg, Managing Director of the Eisa Saleh Al Gurg Group, and Najla Al Midfa, General Manager of Sharjah Entrepreneurship. It also includes the following; the Assistant Undersecretary for Knowledge and Cultural Policies at the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, the Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, a representative of the Ministry of Community Development and a representative of the Federal Youth Authority.