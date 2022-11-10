Abu Dhabi: The Bahrain-UAE joint anti-terrorism drill "Jelmoud 3" will conclude on Thursday (November 10), according to the Drilling Higher Committee.
The drill, which included guard and defense units and weapons from the UAE and Bahrain, had the aim of preparing for security threats, particularly given the increased use of technology in terrorism.
The Committee said that "Jelmoud 3" emphasised on army cohesion, including bonding of army soldiers for sustaining their will and commitment to the unit, mission accomplishments of military principles, concepts, and joint procedures between the BDF Royal Guard and the UAE Armed Forces Presidential Guard (UAE-PG).
In order to prepare for the exercise and carry out its stages with the highest levels of effectiveness and accuracy, the committee stated that it had held several coordination meetings over the previous period.
These meetings were carried out in accordance with realistic scenarios and hypotheses that were carefully studied.