Proud of achievements

Dino Varkey Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer, GEMS Education, said: “Congratulations to all our GCSE students, who have performed incredibly well and delivered a stellar set of results. Our students are surpassing the UK national average and every single one of them, regardless of their grades, should be proud of their achievements. Their excellent set of results will stand them in good stead as they move on to the next exciting stage of their academic journey at their schools.”

“These GCSE results bring to a close an impressive school exam season that has seen pupils from across GEMS’ different curricula put the challenges of the pandemic well behind them and press on towards their aspirations with a positive and confident attitude.”

Extremely challenging

Matthew Burfield, Vice President — Education, GEMS Education and Principal/CEO of GEMS Founders School — Dubai, said: “The last three years have been extremely challenging for all of us but especially for our students who have been working towards public examinations. We are all aware of the situation faced by students in 2020 and 2021 who were awarded grades based on teacher and centre-assessed grades. In 2022, we realised that students were going back into the exam halls and this would be a daunting thought for all of them.

“The level of resilience shown by them, their families and our teachers at GEMS Founders School — Dubai and across GEMS Education was incredible. Our IGCSE/GCSE results, which have just been published, show that all the hard work and determination was worthwhile. To emerge from the situation we faced — adjusting to remote learning, COVID restrictions, and the overwhelming impact that the pandemic had on families and staff — with such an amazing set of results, is really special.”

Incredibly proud

Sarah O’Regan, Principal/CEO GEMS Wellington Academy — Silicon Oasis, said: “Everybody at WSO is so incredibly proud of this group of students, who have succeeded so well irrespective of the challenges that we all know they have had to face. This set of results are a testament to their hard work and focus, the loving support of their families, and the diligent guidance of their teachers and all staff here at WSO.

“It’s always a special and uplifting day, to see students receive the key to the next phase of the educational journey, and we are most proud of the fact that the vast majority of these students are choosing to continue this journey with us. Whether taking A-Levels, IBDP, BTEC or one of our bespoke programmes, there is a path for every one of them here, and we are excited to help them continue to write their own stories and realise their ambitions.”

Results from some GEMS schools

Jumeirah College Dubai saw and 55% at 9-8 (A*) and 73% of all grades at 9-7 (A*-A), with 89 per cent of students receiving at least one grade at 9-8 (A*).

GEMS Wellington International School returned 39 per cent of all grades at 9-8 (A*) and 57 per cent at 9-7 (A*-A).

GEMS Wellington Academy — Al Khail secured 30 per cent of all grades at 9-8 (A*) and 54 per cent at 9-7 (A*-A).