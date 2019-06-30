Any change in service payment will be announced through official channels, confirmed Adnoc

A petrol pump in Sharjah. Image Credit: GN Archives

Dubai: A new rumour has surfaced online, leading the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) to tackle the fake news head-on.

Social networking sites in the UAE claimed that customers will allegedly no longer pay for premium services during the months of July and August between 7am and 9am.

The alleged promotion also triggered a mix of delight and doubt among customers unsure about the validity of the summer offer.

“Please be advised that no special offer had been officially announced by Adnoc. Any offers will be announced on our official pages of social networking sites or through Adnoc distribution stations,” announced the company.

In June 2018, Adnoc launched its premium service for a small fee. Motorists are required to pay an additional Dh10 if they want a petrol-station attendant to fill their vehicles with gasoline at Adnoc petrol stations. Motorists also have the option to use the self-serve, which is free.

Jail and Dh1m fine

Spreading malicious rumours on the internet is a crime in the UAE, and can be punishable by imprisonment and a fine not exceeding Dh1 million.

Under Federal Legal Decree No 5 for 2012 on combating cybercrimes, spreading rumours “damaging social peace and public order” and causing damage to “national peace” empowers the state to prosecute concerned individuals.

Recently, the UAE Telecommunications and Regulatory Authority (TRA) reiterated its warning on spreading fake news across social media platforms.